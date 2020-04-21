Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box NEC VT800 2700-Lumen LCD Projector
$180 $500
free shipping

That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • The NEC NP901W 2000-Lumen model is also available for $149.99.
  • These projectors are new but may ship in bulk packing. No warranty info is provided.
  • They're sold by Always Deals via eBay.
Features
  • 1024x768 XGA native resolution
  • 500:1 contrast ratio
  • 5W mono speaker
  • remote control
  • Model: VT800
