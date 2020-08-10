New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$10 $30
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- It's in "open-box" condition, which means it's basically new but may not come in the original retail packaging.
- No warranty info is available.
- Sold by The Prune Danish via eBay.
Features
- clip
- 5.5-hour battery life
- NFC tap to pair
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Monster Adventurer Force 40W Bluetooth Speaker
$65 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "L3TBG67S" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Soundlove via Amazon.
Features
- supports Bluetooth, AUX, micro SD, USB, and mic inputs
- functions as 4,000mAh power bank
- up to 40 hours playtime
- includes a microphone
- dual 20-watt speakers
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MS21901
Bose · 2 wks ago
Bose Back-to-School Sale
up to $100 off
free shipping
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
Woot! An Amazon Company · 8 hrs ago
Ultimate Ears Boom Remix Bluetooth Speaker
$60 for Prime members $100
free shipping
That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- up to 15 hours of battery life
- 100-foot Bluetooth range
- IPX7 waterproof
Amazon · 1 mo ago
NFL Prime Brands ShockBox Bluetooth Speaker
from $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $11. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Get an additional 25% off 1 when you purchase 2.
- Available with several team logos (New England Patriots pictured).
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 30-foot wireless range
- 5+ hours playtime on a single charge
- multi-color LED lights move to the beat of the music
- Officially Licensed
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Anker SoundCore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth Speaker
$55 $90
free shipping
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot via Amazon
Features
- 18-hour playtime
- IPX4 water-resistant
- BassUp technology
- USB
- Model: AK-A3142013
eBay · 1 wk ago
Bose Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Worx items at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
eBay · 3 wks ago
Waystock Pizza Oven
$74 $87
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
Features
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
eBay · 15 hrs ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 128GB GSM Smartphone
$388 $550
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $141. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- It's available in several colors.
- It's sold by never-msrp via eBay.
Features
- Exynos 9810 processor
- 6.1" 1440x3040 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 9.0 (Pie)
Sign In or Register