Monoprice offers its open-box Monoprice MP Select Mini 3D Printer V2 in Black or for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Cyber Monday week mention and $90 less than the best deal for a new unit. It's ready to print out of the box and features:
  • open frame design
  • heated build plate
  • cooling fan
  • WiFi
  • microSD card slot
  • 4.7" x 4.7" x 4.7" build volume
Note: This item may exhibit cosmetic imperfections and may or may not include accessories.