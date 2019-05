open frame design

heated build plate

cooling fan

WiFi

microSD card slot

4.7" x 4.7" x 4.7" build volume

Monoprice offers its open-box Monoprice MP Select Mini 3D Printer V2 in Black or forwith. That's tied with our Cyber Monday week mention and $90 less than the best deal for a new unit. It's ready to print out of the box and features:Note: This item may exhibit cosmetic imperfections and may or may not include accessories.