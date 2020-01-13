Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Logitech UE Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker
$65 $130
free shipping

That's $20 less than a sealed-box model costs. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • in Charcoal Black
  • 100-foot Bluetooth wireless range
  • 20–hour rechargeable battery
  • Ultra–fast micro USB charging
  • 20–hour battery life
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Logitech
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register