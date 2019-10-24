New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Logitech G230 Gaming Headset
$23 $39
free shipping

That's $16 under the lowest price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • available in Black/Red
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 40mm neodymium drivers
  • over-ear cups
  • foldable
  • 10.5-foot cable
  • Model: G230
