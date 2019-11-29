Open Offer in New Tab
Blinq · 23 mins ago
Open-Box Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 15.6" Laptop
$256 $285
free shipping
  • To get this deal, use code "NEWSCYB25".
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81LG0012US
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
