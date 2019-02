AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 2.5GHz dual-core processor

15.6" 1366x768 (768p) display

8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive

DVD burner

Windows 10

Best Buy via eBay offers the open-box 4.9-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" 768p Laptop forwith. That's $18 under our mention from three weeks ago and $275 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Features:A 1-year Lenovo warranty applies; this is new but may not ship in original retail packaging.