eBay · 31 mins ago
Open-Box Lenovo Active Capacity Pen
$11 $24
free shipping

That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • This item may be missing its original packaging.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
