eBay · 57 mins ago
Open-Box Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant
$80 $200
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $69, and the best price we've ever seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's new, but the box has been opened or is distressed.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • 5MP front camera w/ 720p video calling
  • Dual speakers and microphones
  • Model: SD-X701B
  • Published 57 min ago
