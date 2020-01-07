Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Scooter
$280 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $20 for a factory-sealed unit, although most stores charge around $400. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Hyper Microsystems via eBay.
  • A 90-day Hyper Microsystems warranty applies.
Features
  • LED headlight
  • LCD display
  • 16mph max speed
  • carrying handle
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bicycling eBay Jetson Bike
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register