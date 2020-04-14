Personalize your DealNews Experience
Choose this open-box unit (which is basically the same as new, just without the original packaging) and save $90. Buy Now at eBay
Helmets start at $19, tops at $20, bike shoes at $42, and kids' bikes at $95. Beyond that, there's much more to save on, including adult bikes, socks, bottoms, and more. Shop Now at REI
Cycling is one of the great, healthy activities you and your family can still enjoy while social distancing, pick up some strong deals here.
Note that some are available for in-store pickup only. Shop Now at Walmart
Save up to $1,800 on a range of 2019 season models. Shop Now at Walmart
Need a new quarantivity? Pedal your way through these trying times, at a safe distance from others of course, and maybe even gain a new lifetime hobby, when you order one of these discounted bikes. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
Save on office and gaming chairs, standing desks, pens, labels, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
At the best price we've ever seen, that's a low by $23, although most stores charge $60. (We saw it for $30 in our December mention.) Buy Now at eBay
This is an especially good deal if you're stocking up. You can make very strong savings of at least $49 over the price of two pairs. Buy Now at eBay
