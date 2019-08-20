Personalize your DealNews Experience
Savings Empire via eBay offers the open-box JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Black for $24.95 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from last December and the best price we've seen. (It's the best today by $14.) Buy Now
JBL offers its JBL Under Armour Sport Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's a current best by $56 and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (For further reference, we saw a refurbished pair for $25 in our mention last month.) Buy Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.98. Coupon code "EKXLLS56" drops that to $12.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $23.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.79. Buy Now
Dawenhe via Amazon offers the Edyell Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with Charging Case for $49.98. Coupon code "VMT3T7T3" drops the price to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Cloudfoam Refresh Mid Shoes in Scarlet/ Core Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the JBL Professional 5" Active Studio Monitor in Black for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
