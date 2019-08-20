New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$25 $39
free shipping

Savings Empire via eBay offers the open-box JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Black for $24.95 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from last December and the best price we've seen. (It's the best today by $14.) Buy Now

Tips
  • This item is new, but may not ship in original retail packaging
Features
  • 32mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 11-hour battery life
  • microphone
  • Bluetooth 4.0
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Headphones eBay JBL
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register