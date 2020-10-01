New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Size B Aeron Chair
$674 $1,159
free shipping

That's $321 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Graphite.
  • Sold by MadisonSeating via eBay.
  • A 10-year warranty backed by MadisonSeating applies.
Features
  • fully loaded Posturefit lumbar support
  • fully adjustable arms
  • tension control
  • height adjustment
  • forward and rear tilt locks
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Office Chairs eBay Herman Miller
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register