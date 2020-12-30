New
Open-Box Herman Miller Size B Aeron Chair
$649 $1,159
free shipping

That's $346 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Madison Seating vie eBay.
  • fully loaded Posturefit lumbar support
  • fully adjustable arms
  • tension control
  • height adjustment
  • forward and rear tilt locks
