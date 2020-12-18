That's $346 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by madisonseating via eBay
- fully loaded Posturefit lumbar support
- fully adjustable arms
- tension control
- height adjustment
- forward and rear tilt locks
Published 20 min ago
It's the lowest price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Home Depot
- lumbar support
- adjustable height
- dual-wheel designer casters
- Model: Anniston V1
That's $80 off and the best price we could find for this chair, which comes in Red, Black, or Gray. Buy Now at Staples
- supports up to 275 lbs.
- swivel-tilt mechanism
- 7-year manufacturer limited warranty
- Model: UN59462
That's $49 and tied with its Black Friday deal as the best we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- faux leather upholstery
- pneumatic seat height adjustment
- lumbar support cushions
- supports up to 250 lbs.
- Model: 50859-CC
Use coupon code "GOVETSHOLIDAY3" for a low by $37. Buy Now at GoVets
- Available in Black/Silver.
- 275-lbs. weight capacity
- flexible AIR lumbar zone
- pneumatic seat height adjustment
- Model: 45315-VN
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 40 refurbished Dewalt items, including saws, drills, drivers, grinders, and combo kits. Shop Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to certified refurbished items.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
