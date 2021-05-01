Herman Miller Posturefit Size B Aeron Chair for $619
eBay · 45 mins ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Size B Aeron Chair
$619 $1,159
free shipping

That's $376 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Madison Seating vie eBay.
  • A 10-year warranty backed by MadisonSeating applies.
  • fully loaded Posturefit lumbar support
  • fully adjustable arms
  • tension control
  • height adjustment
  • forward and rear tilt locks
Open-Box Mac Popularity: 3/5
