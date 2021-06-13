Herman Miller Mirra Chair for $399

That's at least $150 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year warranty is provided.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- AirWeave suspension
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $25 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen. It's also $411 less than buying a factory sealed chair from Herman Miller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
- adjustable lumbar support
- standard tilt
- fully adjustable arms
- standard armpads
- carpet casters
Apply coupon code "OTE2V6C5" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Von Racer via Amazon.
- Available in Black.
- 360° swivel base
- adjustable armrests, height, and back reclining angles
- retractable footrests
Take an extra $5 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "48886" – an extra cherry on top of these office chair-y deals. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the La-Z-Boy Bradley Bonded Leather Executive Chair for $244.99 via code "48886" ($45 off).
Apply coupon code "BGIOGC1" for a total savings of $96 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Shipping insurance adds $2.60, but you have the option to remove it.
- reclines 150°
- detachable pillows
- retractable footrest
- adjustable height
- swivels 360°
- Model: BW-GC1
Apply coupon code "4PEQG7HM" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Grey.
- Sold by Von Racer via Amazon.
- 350-lb. capacity
- back adjusts 90° to 155°
- ergonomic padded backrest
- adjustable lumbar support massage cushion
- armrests adjust up and down
- adjustable seat height
- pull-out footrest
- PU leather
- class three hydraulic gas lift
- Model: 8204
That's the lowest price we could find by $270, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
That's $1,500 under it's original list price, and $281 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty is included.
- 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Skylake CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.12 Sierra
- Model: MLH32LL/A
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Sign In or Register