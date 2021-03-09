It's $45 under our mention from December and $396 less than a factory sealed chair from Herman Miller direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar
- AirWeave provides aeration
-
Published 2 hr ago
Verified 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
An in-cart discount makes this the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at GoVets
- Available in White.
- lumbar support
- waterfall type seat
- bonded leather upholstery
- pneumatic height adjustment
- tilt angle & tension adjustment w/ lock
This new, open-box item is $50 under our December mention, $100 less than a factory-sealed unit, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year manufacturer warranty applies.
- casters
- adjustable
- shape-changing back to support the entire spine
Save on a selection of more than 140 office chairs for every style and taste. Virtually all of them qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Boyel Living Racing Style Executive Computer Chair for $103 ($18 off).
That's $70 off and tied as the best price we've seen for this chair. Buy Now at Staples
- This item is now available for pickup only.
- 5 casters
- 360-degree swivel
- adjustable height
- Model: 50838-CC
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
Sign In or Register