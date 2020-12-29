New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Mirra (Aeron) Chair
$444
free shipping

It's $55 under what you'll pay at Madison Seating direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
Features
  • adjustable arms
  • adjustable lumbar
  • AirWeave provides aeration
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Office Chairs eBay Herman Miller
Open-Box Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register