New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Mirra (Aeron) Chair
$441
free shipping

It's $58 less than buying it new from Madison Seating direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
Features
  • adjustable arms
  • adjustable lumbar support
  • 5-star base
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Office Chairs eBay Herman Miller
Open-Box Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register