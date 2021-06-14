Herman Miller Mirra Aeron Chair for $399
eBay · 48 mins ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Mirra Aeron Chair
$399 $700
free shipping

Factory-sealed units can cost upwards of $700. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
  • A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
  • 300 Lbs. Weight capacity
  • Adjustable Arms
  • Mesh Seat
  • Adjustable lumbar support
