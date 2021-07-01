Herman Miller Fully Loaded Size B Aeron Chair for $649

That's $510 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- fully adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- height adjustment
- tension control
Published 28 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $376 less than buying a factory sealed chair from Herman Miller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
- adjustable lumbar support
- standard tilt
- fully adjustable arms
- standard armpads
- carpet casters
That's $350 less than you'd pay from Steelcase direct for a factory-sealed option. Buy Now at eBay
- A 10-Year Madison Seating Warranty is included.
- Sold by madisonseating via eBay.
- seat flexors
- four comfort settings
- 5" pneumatic adjustable height
- tested for up to 300-lbs.
Apply coupon code "506HR5NA" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black/Green.
- Sold by LPHY Co.Ltd. via Amazon.
- wheels light-up when they roll
- withstands loads up to 650-lbs.
- universal size stem of 7/16" diameter x 7/8"
- Model: LPHY1234
Coupon code "LA6NLMX2" takes an extra 30% off for a total savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in White/Black.
- Shipped and sold by Von Racer via Amazon.
- adjustable armrests up and down, left and right
- adjustable lumbar support massage cushion
- 90° to 135° tilt with lock
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- adjustable seat height
- retractable footrest
- PU leather
- gas lift
Save on a wide variety of office chairs, desks, cabinets and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Staples Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair for $169.99 ($100 off)
Save on over 25 headphones and speakers. Prices start at $74. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $134 ($70 off list).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Save on over 200 tech items, with prices starting from $30 and including hard drives, security cameras, headphones, portable speakers, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb WD 1TB My Passport External Hard Drive for $34.99 (low by $25 for a new model).
Save on outdoor seating, planters, and other accessories from this rarely discounted brand. Shop Now at Herman Miller
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Magis Spun Chair for $760.75 ($134 off).
