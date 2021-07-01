Herman Miller Fully Loaded Size B Aeron Chair for $649
eBay · 28 mins ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Fully Loaded Size B Aeron Chair
$649 $1,159
free shipping

That's $510 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
  • Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
Features
  • fully adjustable arms
  • adjustable lumbar support
  • height adjustment
  • tension control
