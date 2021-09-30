That's $561 less than buying a factory sealed chair from Herman Miller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
- adjustable lumbar support
- standard tilt
- fully adjustable arms
- carpet casters
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
- adjustable lumbar control; height; tension
- rear tilt locks
Costway drops discounts on over 75 fitness and office items. Apply the coupon codes noted on the product pages to get these deals. Shop Now at Costway
That's $46 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 36" L x 46" W x 0.25" D
- supports up to 1,000-lbs.
- for use on any floor type
- scratch-resistant
- Model: 82833
It's a savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note that although it is temporarily out of stock, it can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- adjustable seat height (from 19.88" to 24.92")
- 360-degree swivel
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- Model: GF-60119
Save 47% off list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Red at this price.
- reclines & swivels
- adjustable height
- lumbar support
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
