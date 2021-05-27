Open-Box Herman Miller Aeron Size B Office Chair w/ Adjustable Lumbar Support for $609
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Aeron Size B Office Chair w/ Adjustable Lumbar Support
$609 $979
free shipping

That's $20 under our previous mention and $388 less than buying a factory sealed chair from Madison Seating direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
Features
  • adjustable lumbar support
  • standard tilt
  • fully adjustable arms
  • standard armpads
  • carpet casters
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Office Chairs eBay Herman Miller
Open-Box Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register