Open-Box Herman Miller Aeron Size B Office Chair w/ Adjustable Lumbar Support for $584
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Aeron Size B Office Chair w/ Adjustable Lumbar Support
$584 $979
free shipping

That's $25 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen. It's also $411 less than buying a factory sealed chair from Herman Miller. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
  • A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
Features
  • adjustable lumbar support
  • standard tilt
  • fully adjustable arms
  • standard armpads
  • carpet casters
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Office Chairs eBay Herman Miller
Open-Box Staff Pick Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
jcync
I don't believe this is an OPEN BOX item, I believe it is a refurbished chair. This company specializes in buying furniture from places that are renovating/going out of business, and then sending the chairs through a refurbishing process. Many times it results in a very good refurb but this should be expressly stated
2 weeks 1 day ago