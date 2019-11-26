Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 30 mins ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Aeron Size B Fully Loaded Posturefit Office Chair
$485 $1,159
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Madisonseating via eBay
  • 10-year warranty backed by MadisonSeating
  • reboxed
Features
  • in Graphite
  • fully loaded Posturefit lumbar support
  • fully adjustable arms
  • tension control
  • height adjustment
  • forward and rear tilt locks
