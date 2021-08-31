Herman Miller Fully Loaded Office Aeron Chair for $629
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Aeron Fully Loaded Office Chair
$629 $979
free shipping

That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
  • A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
Features
  • adjustable lumbar control; height; tension
  • rear tilt locks
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Office Chairs eBay Herman Miller
Open-Box Mac Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register