New
eBay · 18 mins ago
$150 $480
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by My-Best-Source via eBay.
Features
- dual tweeters
- sleek anodized aluminum handle
- up to 8-hours of battery life on a single charge
Details
Comments
-
Published 18 min ago
Verified 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
MusiBaby Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$16 w/ Prime $29
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "RE5927R6" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Non-Prime members pay $17.43 via the same clippable and coupon code.
- Sold by Miss Big via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 waterproof
- 360° stereo sound
- up to 24 hour play time on a full charge
- Model: M71
BJ's Wholesale Club · 3 wks ago
Sony EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$20 $25
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
Features
- up to 6-hours of playtime on a single charge
- water resistant
- carrying strap
- Model: SRSXB01/B
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Bogasing M10 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$20 $40
free shipping
Clip the 40% off on page coupon and apply code "10S2QZN3" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Bogasing via Amazon.
Features
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- dual pairing
- 100-ft. wireless range
eBay · 1 wk ago
Certified Refurb Sony X-Series Mega Bass Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$170 $450
free shipping
That's $220 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by secondipity via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- up to 30 hours of playback
- water and dust resistant
- Sony X-balanced speaker design
- LED lighting effects
- Bluetooth, USB
- Model: SRSXG500
eBay · 1 wk ago
Rev-A-Shelf Deals at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
eBay · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's Cyber Hoodie
$20 $60
free shipping
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Samsung Phone Deals at eBay
Up to 73% off
free shipping
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
eBay · 1 day ago
Technical Pro 1000-Watt Professional Receiver
$90 $140
free shipping
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
Features
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
Sign In or Register