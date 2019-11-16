Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 56 mins ago
Open-Box Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 Bluetooth Speaker
$78 $480
free shipping

That's $40 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed version of this speaker. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by smarter.phone via eBay.
  • A 3-month warranty applies but it's not clear who backs it.
Features
  • available in Black
  • wireless Bluetooth streaming
  • 8 hours of play time on a single charge
  Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
