Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Blinq · 16 mins ago
Open Box HP Slim AMD Desktop PC
$227 $267
free shipping

Blinq offers the Open Box HP Slim AMD Desktop PC for $267.29. Coupon code "NEWSCYB15" cuts that to $227.20. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • 7th generation AMD 2.3GHz A4-9125 CPU
  • 1TB 7,200RPM HDD
  • 4GB RAM
  • Windows 10 Home
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "NEWSCYB15"
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops Blinq HP
AMD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register