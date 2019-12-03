Open Offer in New Tab
New
Blinq · 36 mins ago
Open-Box HP Celeron Dual Core 14" Chromebook
$148 $164
free shipping

Blinq offers the open-box HP Celeron Dual Core 14" Chromebook in Gray for $163.99. Coupon code "NEWSCYB10" cuts that to $147.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq

Tips
  • This item is new, but the packaging may be worn. Blinq's 30-day money-back guarantee applies.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" diagonal 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 16 GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 14-ca020nr
↑ less
Details
Comments
  • Code "NEWSCYB10"
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Blinq HP
Dual Core Celeron 14 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
