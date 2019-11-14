Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for two new ones in sealed packages elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of at least $49 altogether. Buy Now at tink.us
That's a $50 discount, provided you score a preorder invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
If you get lucky with a preorder invitation, you'll score a $70 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
This is your first chance to grab the new Echo Flex plug-in Smart speaker with Alexa. Buy Now at Amazon
This is your first chance to order the newly-released Alexa enabled smart oven. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $10 under our mention from last week, $674 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
