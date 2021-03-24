New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Google Home Mini Smart Speaker
$18
free shipping

You'd pay $35 or more for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Charcoal or Chalk
  • Sold by bigdeals via eBay
  • No warranty info is provided.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Google
Open-Box Smart Home Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Spicciani
this is the 1st gen
1 hr 43 min ago