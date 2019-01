1.8GHz and 1.4GHz quad-core processors

9.7" 2048x1536 Super AMOLED touchscreen

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1

8MP rear camera and 2.1MP front camera

Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow)

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet in Black bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7" Cover in Black forwith. That's $20 less than our mention from last October, $140 less than a factory-sealed unit (without cover), and the best outright price we've seen for this tablet. It features:A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.