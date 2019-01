$99.99

Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor

8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD

2GB RAM & 16GB storage

8MP rear and 5MP front cameras

802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

QuickShip Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 12.7-oz. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB WiFi Android Tablet in Silver bundled with a 16GB microSD Card forwith. That's $18 below our August open-box mention and $80 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Features include:Note: This item is new but the packaging may be slightly distressed. A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty applies.: The price has increased to