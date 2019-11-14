Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the best deal we've seen and $10 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
This is your first chance to order the newly-released Alexa enabled smart oven. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
It's a $5 drop to the best price we've seen. (It's also $45 under list price.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $15 off and tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most sellers charge over $65. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit 4-Pack for $23.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
That's the lowest price we could find by $224. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $28. Buy Now at Sears
