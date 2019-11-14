New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box GE 0.7-Cu. Ft. 700-Watt Stainless Steel Microwave
$79 $100
free shipping

It's the best deal we've seen and $10 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Add it to your cart to see this price.
  • A 1-year warranty is included.
  • It may not include the owner's manual or manufacturer registration card.
Features
  • glass turntable
  • 10 power levels
  • auto & time defrost
  • Model: JES1072SHSS
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Microwave Ovens eBay General Electric
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register