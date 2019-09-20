New
Open-Box Fitbit Charge HR Wireless Wristband
$35 $77
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now at eBay

  • This item is new, but may not be shipped in original retail packaging
Features
  • continuous heart rate monitoring
  • step-, distance-, sleep-, and calorie-tracking
  • size S
  • available in Black
  • Published 37 min ago
