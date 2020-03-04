Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Farberware 3.2-Quart Multi-Functional Air Fryer
$31 in cart $39
free shipping

That's $29 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • This item is new but may be missing the original packaging.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • 2-lb. capacity nonstick basket
  • Model: 42138
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/4/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Farberware
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register