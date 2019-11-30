Open Offer in New Tab
Monoprice
Open-Box Dyson V8 Absolute HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$160 $200
$20 shipping

That's $20 less than our mention of a refurb from two days ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $70 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit direct from Dyson.) Buy Now at Monoprice

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "OPENBOX" to get the discount.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • The original accessories may not be provided, and the item may have cosmetic imperfections.
Features
  • up to 40 minutes runtime
  • HEPA filtration
  • Dyson V8 digital motor
  • 3 heads, 4 tools
  • Model: 214730-01
