Blinq · 33 mins ago
Open-Box Dell Inspiron 15 5570 Kaby Lake R i5 1.6GHz Quad 16" Laptop
$349 $700
free shipping

Blinq offers the open box Dell Inspiron 15 5570 Kaby Lake R i5 1.6GHz Quad 16" Laptop for $398.59. Coupon code "AFFTECH50" drops it to $348.59. Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz quad core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 display
  • 8GB memory & 256GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "AFFTECH50"
  • Expires 8/5/2019
