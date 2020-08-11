New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
up to 70% off
Click "Open Box" on the top right of the home page to see this selection. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
IKEA · 2 wks ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
Save on bedding, cabinets, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Home Depot · 6 days ago
Overstock Lighting at Home Depot
Save on over 260 items
free shipping
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
Amazon · 3 days ago
Broom Solar In-Ground Patio Lights 12-Pack
$23 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "IVU4B7P5" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Angela Baby via Amazon.
Features
- auto on/off
- IP65 waterproof
- 10 LEDs per light
Ends Today
Lowe's · 4 days ago
Lighting and Ceiling Fan Savings at Lowe's
up to 54% off
free shipping
Save on over 500 products from brands like Sea Gull Lighting, Monte Carlo, and Feiss. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lamps Plus · 1 mo ago
Lamps Plus Lighting Fixture Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 1,700 lighting fixtures for both indoor and outdoor installations. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Sign In or Register