Click on "Open Box" in the top right corner to see these deals. You'll save a bundle on pendants, lamps, outdoor lighting, furniture, home decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Cora 11" Wide Brushed Nickel Mini Pendant for $119.86 ($80 off).
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
Published 1 hr ago
Take 50% off with coupon code "50HNSN3E". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver.
- Sold by RETINABC via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable aluminum panels
- 6,000k daylight
- 6,000-lumen
- E26 socket
- Model: B07ZWPDJJD-M
Save on 400 furniture lighting and lamps with prices starting at $39. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Safavieh Perri Table Lamps for $119 (low by $32).
Save on motion-sensor lighting and accessories that are Alexa compatible. Shop Now at Amazon
- Most devices require a Ring Bridge to use, which are also on sale.
- Pictured is the Ring Solar Steplight 2-Pack w/ Ring Bridge for $59.99 ($50 savings).
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck on these already heavily discounted light bars. Buy Now at Tanga
- remote control
- 2 lighting levels
- 200 max lumens
- requires 6 AAA batteries (included)
It's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 39-1/2" x 16-1/2" x 18"
- holds 5 to 6 gallons of water
- built-in light
- faux stone finish
- indoor or outdoor
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- chrome finish frame and canopy
- opal etched glass
- includes twelve 20W halogen G4 base bulbs
