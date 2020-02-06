Open Offer in New Tab
Open-Box DeWalt 226-Piece Mechanics Tool Set w/ ToughSystem Tool Box
$118 $139
free shipping

That's $111 under the lowest price we could find for a factory sealed set. Buy Now at eBay

  • The discount applies in-cart.
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
  • The original packaging may be missing.
  • includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive tools
  • comes with a large ToughSystem compatible tool box
  • 3 removable trays
  • Expires 2/6/2020
