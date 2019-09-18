New
Open-Box DeWalt 20V Li-Ion Brushless 1/2" Hammer Drill
$79 $180
free shipping

That's $67 under the lowest price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by 1_Great_Shop via eBay.
  • This item does not include a battery or charger.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • ratcheting nitro-carburized metal chuck with carbide inserts
  • 3-mode LED work light
  • 360° side handle
  • Model: DCD996B
