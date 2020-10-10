That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's $135 under list price when new for this "like new" Bose-refurbished product. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
- Original packaging
That's $50 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- dual microphones
- up to 15 hours of play time
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: 714675003R
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Apply coupon code "GAMEMPOW" to make this the very best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by AudioTech US via Amazon.
- 40mm drivers
- blue LED light
- in-line audio controls
- 120° rotatable noise cancelling mic
- includes 3.5mm audio Y splitter and 3.5mm audio cable
- Model: EG10
Save on a variety of speakers, soundbars, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- up to 17 hours of playback per full charge
- expandable fit design
- 30mm drivers
- voice-assistant compatibility
- Model: HAS35BTA
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Save on headphones, portable speakers, soundbars, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
That's $49 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
That's $149 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, who provide a 1-year warranty.
- can be paired with the Bose sound bar 500, 700 and SoundTouch 300
- 30-foot wireless range
- Model: 7961451100
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. It's a great deal on this robust brand name smart speaker. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-Year Bose warranty applies -- the same as if it were new.
- Google Assistant and Alexa are built in.
- WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
Sign In or Register