Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Open-Box Bose SoundTrue On-Ear Headphones
$50
free shipping

That's about $20 under the lowest price we could find for used headphones. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • This item is in new condition but does not arrive in the original packaging.
  • A Bose warranty applies, but the exact terms are unclear.
Features
  • Inline remote and microphone cable
  • Carrying case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register