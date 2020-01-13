Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Bose SoundTrue On-Ear Headphones
$50 $180
free shipping

That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A warranty applies, but the exact terms are unclear.
  • This item is in new condition but does not contain the original packaging
Features
  • inline remote and microphone cable
  • carrying case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register