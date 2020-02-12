Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Open-Box Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear Headphones
$50 $180
free shipping

That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, used units are going for $70 elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • The carrying case is not included, and the original packaging is missing.
  • A Bose warranty applies, but the exact terms aren't clear.
Features
  • available in Black or Black/Mint
  • in-line remote and mic
  • collapsible
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register