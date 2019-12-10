Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 30 mins ago
Open-Box Bose SoundTrue AE Headphones
$70 $180
free shipping

That's a savings of $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • Carry case not included.
  • A warranty applies but no details are provided.
Features
  • in Black or Black/ Mint
  • designed specifically for use with Apple products
  • integrated inline remote
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
