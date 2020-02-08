Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Headphones II
$100 $230
free shipping

That's $70 less than we could find for a refurbished pair elsewhere, and $129 less than a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A Bose warranty applies, but the terms are unclear.
Features
  • available in White
  • up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge
  • up to 30 foot wireless range
  • Model: 741158-0010
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register